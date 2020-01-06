Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,086 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,369,805.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,940,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,046,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 968.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

