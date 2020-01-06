JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 357.89 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.75), approximately 81,464 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 million and a P/E ratio of -31.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

