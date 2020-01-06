JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

