JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,500

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,735.67 ($101.76).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,608 ($100.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion and a PE ratio of 47.73. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,465.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,075.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

