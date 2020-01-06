JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Price Target to GBX 120

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.21) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.30 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.40 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.71.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

