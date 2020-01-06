Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €19.00 ($22.09) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

ETR JUN3 opened at €21.92 ($25.49) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.91 and a 200-day moving average of €22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

