K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.06

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 230236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price target on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

