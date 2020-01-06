Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $36.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $16.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

KALV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 90,989 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

