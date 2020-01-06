Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

NYSE:KSU opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

