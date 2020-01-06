Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.