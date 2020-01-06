KeyCorp Comments on Synaptics, Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Synaptics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $68.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Synaptics by 326.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 257,049 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 215,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after buying an additional 175,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.