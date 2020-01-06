KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 25.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United States Steel by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

