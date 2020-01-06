KickToken Price Reaches $0.0001 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. KickToken has a market cap of $22.72 million and approximately $18,109.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinBene, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.92 or 0.06021293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001297 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 328,348,260,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,093,725,903 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Dcoin, TOKOK, ABCC, Mercatox, P2PB2B, KuCoin, OOOBTC, Exmo, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Coinsbit, CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, BitMart and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

