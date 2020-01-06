Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

