Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

KNSL opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $108.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $398,944.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

