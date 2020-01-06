Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €67.00 ($77.91) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.50 ($68.02).

Shares of KGX opened at €62.86 ($73.09) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.12. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

