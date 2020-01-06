Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88, 6,237 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

