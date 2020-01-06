Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.