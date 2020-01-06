Kleros Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,204.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $2,204.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000919 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000362 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

