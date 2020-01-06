Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.17

Kneat.com Inc (CVE:KSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 112338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

The stock has a market cap of $180.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.54.

Kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.82 million.

Kneat.com Company Profile (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States and Europe. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for modelling regulated data intensive processes for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

