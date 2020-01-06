Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 182.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

