Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.98. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 180,656 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 778,208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

