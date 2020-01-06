Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin Sells 2,600 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kroger stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,585,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

