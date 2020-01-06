KZ Cash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $25,062.00 and $150.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

