L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to Sell at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L Brands by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,287,000. State Street Corp grew its position in L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,965,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

