L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Gap Up to $18.86

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $18.86. L Brands shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 367,024 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. L Brands’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 778,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 979,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

