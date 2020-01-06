Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of LabCorp have outpaced its industry. Its Diagnostics grew organically in terms of both revenue and volume despite additional price reductions due to PAMA and the loss of exclusivity in two managed care contracts. In the last reported quarter, it also exhibited strong underlying and organic growth across its Drug Development business banking on solid execution of three fundamental strategies. The recently-completed business swap transaction with Envigo also buoys optimism. LabCorp put up a robust show in the third quarter of 2019 with better-than-expected results. However, the disposition of businesses and the implementation of the PAMA dented growth. Unfavorable currency transaction continues to remain as a major headwind. The company expects the rest of 2019 to continue to witness similar hurdles.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.47.

NYSE LH opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $124.89 and a 52 week high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $415,000. BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

