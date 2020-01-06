Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

