Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

