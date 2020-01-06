Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 409,428 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 201,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $29.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

