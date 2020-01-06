Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAWS. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Lawson Products stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $471.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 1,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $96,948.60. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

