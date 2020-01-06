Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James downgraded Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.