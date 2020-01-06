Lennar (LEN.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LEN.B opened at $45.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

