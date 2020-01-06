Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $65.22. 3,363,137 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

