Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,757,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $96.17 and a 12-month high of $125.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

