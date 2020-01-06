Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

