Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $218.84. 1,603,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.