Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. 303,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,451,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

