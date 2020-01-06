Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2574 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

