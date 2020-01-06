Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 214,142 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,330,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.