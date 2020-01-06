Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.