Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,027,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 105,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

