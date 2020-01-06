Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,497,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,108,000 after purchasing an additional 416,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 902,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.94. 276,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,400. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

