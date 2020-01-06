Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.83 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,679 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during midday trading on Monday. 36,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

