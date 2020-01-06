Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.63 and a 52 week high of $330.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

