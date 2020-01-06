Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 927,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,763. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

