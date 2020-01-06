Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.85.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,598. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $133.66 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

