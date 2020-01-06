Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,792 shares of company stock worth $205,731,619 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $27.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,388.06. The stock had a trading volume of 683,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,332.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,372.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

