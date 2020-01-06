Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,830 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,632. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

