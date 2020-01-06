Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 459.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

